Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $15.83 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,400 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.2% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Adobe by 41.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 73.9% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.5% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 365,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $275.99 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $291.70. The firm has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.46.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total transaction of $1,519,001.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,551.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $781,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,073,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,936 shares of company stock worth $15,516,808 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Connors Investor Services Inc. Has $15.83 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/connors-investor-services-inc-has-15-83-million-holdings-in-adobe-inc-nasdaqadbe.html.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.