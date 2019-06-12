Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 552.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 89,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 6,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $89,140.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,285.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $30,454.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,237 shares of company stock worth $223,560. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

CWCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

