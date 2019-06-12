Constant (CONST) Achieves Market Cap of $54,185.00

Constant (CURRENCY:CONST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Constant has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Constant token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00013140 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, P2PB2B, Crex24 and IDCM. Constant has a market capitalization of $54,185.00 and $611.00 worth of Constant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00422584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.02333655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00158886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000832 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Constant

Constant’s total supply is 56,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,706 tokens. Constant’s official website is constant.money. The official message board for Constant is medium.com/@constantmoney. Constant’s official Twitter account is @constmoney.

Constant Token Trading

Constant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, IDCM, P2PB2B and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

