Critical Review: WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) versus Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lonestar Resources US and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 5 0 3.00 WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lonestar Resources US presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.44%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR.

Dividends

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Lonestar Resources US does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $201.17 million 0.26 $19.35 million ($0.07) -29.43 WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $3.91 billion 5.85 $1.02 billion N/A N/A

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US -9.68% 1.78% 0.45% WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lonestar Resources US beats WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

