Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Crown Crafts has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Crown Crafts to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Crafts has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Crown Crafts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

