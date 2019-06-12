CYCLEAN Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,768.00 (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. One CYCLEAN token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, CYCLEAN has traded up 111.5% against the US dollar. CYCLEAN has a total market cap of $660,870.00 and $7,768.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00425294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02333891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00158450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004109 BTC.

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN launched on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CYCLEAN is cyclean.io. The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLEAN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

