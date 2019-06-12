CymaBay Therapeutics Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBAY. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of CBAY opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $790.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a current ratio of 18.66.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,622,000 after purchasing an additional 722,753 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,212,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,946,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 158,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,903,000 after buying an additional 109,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 2,631,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after buying an additional 607,889 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

