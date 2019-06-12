Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) & ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Head to Head Survey

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Daimler and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 4 7 6 0 2.12 ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daimler presently has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Daimler’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Daimler is more favorable than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

Daimler has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Daimler shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daimler and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $197.66 billion 0.30 $8.95 billion $8.01 6.84 ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Daimler and ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 4.27% 10.77% 2.55% ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Daimler beats ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand. The Daimler Trucks division distributes its trucks and special vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Thomas Built Buses and FUSO brands. The Mercedes-Benz Vans division supplies vans and related services under the MercedesBenz and Freightliner brands. The Daimler Buses division sells completely built-up buses under the MercedesBenz and Setra brands, as well as produces and sells bus chassis. The Daimler Financial Services division offers tailored financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, and fleet management services, as well as mobility services primarily under the Athlon, moovel, mytaxi, and car2go brands. The company also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

About ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

