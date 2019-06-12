Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DHR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Danaher from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.00.

DHR stock opened at $137.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $408,722.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,838.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $247,771.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,250,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,448 shares of company stock worth $59,724,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,082,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10,085.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,863,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,795,666 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,930,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,595,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,836,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,129,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,310,000 after buying an additional 907,593 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

