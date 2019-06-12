Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.47

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 14024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

DANOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

