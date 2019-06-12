Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Shares of DRI opened at $119.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.30. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $125.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,538,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $39,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

