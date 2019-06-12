Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dawson Geophysical Company offers onshore seismic data acquisition services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data for oil and gas companies. Dawson Operating Company, formerly known as Dawson Geophysical Company, is headquartered in Midland, Texas. “

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

DWSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of Dawson Geophysical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of DWSN stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Dawson Geophysical has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.