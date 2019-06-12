Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.29.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

