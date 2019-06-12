DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 212,139 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Iamgold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,006,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,096 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Iamgold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 32,166,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,544 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Iamgold by 24.8% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,612,155 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,328 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Iamgold by 42.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,820,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Iamgold by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,286,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.76 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Iamgold Corp has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

