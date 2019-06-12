Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) will post sales of $34.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.60 million. Dermira reported sales of $39.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermira will report full-year sales of $67.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.60 million to $103.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $64.97 million, with estimates ranging from $43.70 million to $101.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.39). Dermira had a negative net margin of 510.47% and a negative return on equity of 391.86%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DERM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dermira in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Dermira from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Dermira in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dermira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

DERM stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,679. Dermira has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $540.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dermira in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 117.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermira in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Dermira by 48,273.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

