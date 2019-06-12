Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €52.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNR. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €53.39 ($62.09).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €43.96 ($51.12) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($65.41).

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.