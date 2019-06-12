DigitalPrice (DP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $233,609.00

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One DigitalPrice coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. DigitalPrice has a total market cap of $233,609.00 and $4.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice Coin Profile

DP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. DigitalPrice’s official website is digitalprice.org. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalPrice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

