Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 73.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,428,000 after buying an additional 5,551,544 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4,028.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,326,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,101,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,201,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,501,000 after buying an additional 1,489,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,563,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after buying an additional 1,485,280 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

