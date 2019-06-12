Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 500 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,600 shares of company stock worth $15,760,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

