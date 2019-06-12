Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Stake Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNKN stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.18. 87,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $80.94.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNKN. Maxim Group cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.92 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.45.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $627,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,213,617.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,327.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

