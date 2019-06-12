Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $537,000 in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,288 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,652,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $85.19 and a 1 year high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,137,063.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Soliman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total transaction of $36,543.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,971.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,964. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Capital set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/dynamic-technology-lab-private-ltd-invests-537000-in-diamondback-energy-inc-nasdaqfang.html.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.