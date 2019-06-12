Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,546,000 after acquiring an additional 162,343 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,629,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after buying an additional 430,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,995,000 after purchasing an additional 78,821 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,163,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,680,000 after purchasing an additional 172,936 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $119.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.06%.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

