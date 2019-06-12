DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $609.55.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.