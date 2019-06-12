e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Director Sells $59,900.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Director Maureen C. Watson sold 5,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ELF traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. 97,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,218. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $593.00 million, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. DA Davidson raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

