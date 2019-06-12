Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGBN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.92. 2,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,441. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.25 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

