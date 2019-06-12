eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Williams Jones & Associates LLC

Williams Jones & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 69.6% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott F. Schenkel sold 89,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,453,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 14,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $541,860.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,517 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 369,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,350,877. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on eBay to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.98.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

