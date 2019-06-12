EBCoin Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $4,005.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00423897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.85 or 0.02337723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00157815 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004122 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,055,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

