Electroneum Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $46.62 million and $417,484.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, Bitbns and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 189.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,597,218,712 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Liquid, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Kucoin and Cryptomate. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

