Elm Partners Management LLC Acquires 55,158 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 166.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,158 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 59,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 46,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

WARNING: “Elm Partners Management LLC Acquires 55,158 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/elm-partners-management-llc-acquires-55158-shares-of-ishares-core-msci-pacific-etf-nysearcaipac.html.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.