Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Emerald Expositions Events’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.24. Emerald Expositions Events reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerald Expositions Events.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.44 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

EEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.16 to $14.16 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Emerald Expositions Events currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

In other news, insider William Charles sold 9,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $122,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrell C. Denny sold 58,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $754,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,307 shares of company stock worth $1,344,463. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 269.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 38,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,453. The firm has a market cap of $812.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Emerald Expositions Events’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

