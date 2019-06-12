Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

ENGH opened at C$37.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$30.97 and a twelve month high of C$43.49. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 30.78.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

