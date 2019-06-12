Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.4% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 48.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

In other news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

