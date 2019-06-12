EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,794,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,480,000 after purchasing an additional 212,539 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 66,936 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $77,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,371.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,506 shares of company stock valued at $500,937 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. 241,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,493. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.03 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 42.63% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

