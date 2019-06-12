Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 74.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 33,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.42, for a total value of $5,544,077.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,753,247.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,064,268 shares of company stock worth $509,731,259 in the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.82.

NYSE EL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

