Euronext NV (EPA:ENX) Receives €59.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Euronext NV (EPA:ENX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €59.00 ($68.60).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

EPA:ENX traded down €0.65 ($0.76) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €64.15 ($74.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,749. Euronext has a one year low of €39.37 ($45.78) and a one year high of €61.35 ($71.34).

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

