Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $233,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $57,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,374 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. Evergy has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $61.37.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.