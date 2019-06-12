Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Position Raised by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 1,143.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,278,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094,839 shares during the quarter. Evergy comprises about 0.4% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $132,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Evergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,586,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,880,000 after buying an additional 198,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,259,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,051,000 after buying an additional 539,149 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,503,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,963,000 after buying an additional 1,075,097 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Evergy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,057,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,523,000 after buying an additional 658,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Evergy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,026,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,707,000 after buying an additional 631,001 shares in the last quarter.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 14,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,909. Evergy has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $61.37.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

In related news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $458,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,632 shares of company stock worth $1,369,374 over the last ninety days.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

