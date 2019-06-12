Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,783 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 1.3% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $28,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Exelon by 247.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after acquiring an additional 625,681 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156,262 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $208,353,000 after acquiring an additional 70,124 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 281,302 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 114,217 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Exelon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

Exelon stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/exelon-co-nyseexc-shares-bought-by-altrinsic-global-advisors-llc.html.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.