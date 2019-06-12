Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Sells £4,575,144 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) insider Kerry Williams sold 190,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total transaction of £4,575,144 ($5,978,235.99).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,388 ($31.20) on Wednesday. Experian plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,421 ($31.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion and a PE ratio of 31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Experian to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,094.50 ($27.37).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

