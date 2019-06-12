F3Logic LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 991 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $83.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a $82.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

