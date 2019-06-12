FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FARO. Gabelli upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.95.

FARO stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.34. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $817.80 million, a P/E ratio of 102.65 and a beta of 1.72.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). FARO Technologies had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,037,000 after acquiring an additional 42,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $14,779,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1,548.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

