Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Fastly stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Fastly has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

