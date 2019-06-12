Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $9.80 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Athene were worth $9,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Athene by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 4,779,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,594 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter worth $1,401,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.20). Athene had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,250,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $9.80 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-9-80-million-position-in-athene-holding-ltd-nyseath.html.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

See Also: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.