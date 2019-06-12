Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $479.63 million during the quarter.

Shares of FGP opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Ferrellgas Partners has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.84.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ferrellgas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

