Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.31.

FCAU traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,275,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,979. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,221,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,687,000 after acquiring an additional 654,779 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

