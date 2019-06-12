Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Henry Schein by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $73.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

HSIC stock opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.10%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

