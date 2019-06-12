FIL Ltd Has $13.04 Million Holdings in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 26.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 651,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,176 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Criteo were worth $13,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRTO. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $32.00 target price on shares of Criteo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo SA has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Criteo had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $235.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

