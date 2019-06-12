FIL Ltd Has $16.49 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 99.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,279 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Autohome were worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 78,782 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 687,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Autohome by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autohome from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.76.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $92.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. Autohome Inc has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $119.18.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.43 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 40.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

