First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $46.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Financial an industry rank of 167 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on THFF. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in First Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 65,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.99. 17,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,393. The stock has a market cap of $476.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Financial’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

