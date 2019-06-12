First Foundation Advisors Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $135.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $142.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,200 shares of company stock worth $5,098,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/first-foundation-advisors-raises-stake-in-walt-disney-co-nysedis.html.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.